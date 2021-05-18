Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 55,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 66,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.