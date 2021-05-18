SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $175.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.