SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 4.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $52,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.