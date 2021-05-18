Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.