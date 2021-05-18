Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.69.

SPLK stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

