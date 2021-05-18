Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $311.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $220.99. 1,290,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average of $294.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit