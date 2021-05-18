Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $311.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.83.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $220.99. 1,290,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average of $294.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

