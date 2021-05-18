Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,763 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

