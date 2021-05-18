Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.350–0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$177 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.84 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,574. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -41.49. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

