STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.61 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $139.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

