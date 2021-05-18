Stafi 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.96 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004588 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00085114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00340391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

