Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.34% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $209,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.25. 7,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,358. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day moving average of $276.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.