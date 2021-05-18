Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $157.19 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,960 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $157,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,822,447. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

