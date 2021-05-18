Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $418.20 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,796,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of Bank of America worth $418,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 592,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,474,578. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

