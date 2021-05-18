Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

