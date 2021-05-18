State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

