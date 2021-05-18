State of Michigan Retirement System Has $937,000 Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after buying an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,061,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 349,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.