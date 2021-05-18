State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

