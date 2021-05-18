State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

