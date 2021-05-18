State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,490 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

