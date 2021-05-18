State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of The Wendy’s worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.