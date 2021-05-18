State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 197,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 210,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 130.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.