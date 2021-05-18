Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and approximately $3.00 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00089532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00403038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00229086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013211 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,195 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,887,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

