Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 88,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.