Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.