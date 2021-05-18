Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

