Steve Hurn Sells 5,911 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. 789,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

