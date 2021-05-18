Stipend Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $688,838.59 and approximately $106.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

