Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.