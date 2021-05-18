Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,000 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,803,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.