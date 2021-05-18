Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

