Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

