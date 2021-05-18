Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

