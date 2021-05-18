Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,112,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $163.70 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

