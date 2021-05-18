Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,803,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

