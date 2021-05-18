Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

