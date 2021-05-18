Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

