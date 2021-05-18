Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,455 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 44,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $3,195,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,004,915 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

