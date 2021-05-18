Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

