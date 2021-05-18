Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $135,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 91.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

