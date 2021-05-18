Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $196,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,366. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.