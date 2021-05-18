Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,662,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000.

FIW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,187. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

