Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.92.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a market cap of C$414.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.45.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

