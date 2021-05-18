Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,447 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SCHF opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

