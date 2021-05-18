Strategic Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

