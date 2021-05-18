Strategic Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

