Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $233.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

