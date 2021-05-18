Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $452.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

