Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 4,900 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

