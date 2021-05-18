Strs Ohio Has $39,000 Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spruce Biosciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,306,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

