Strs Ohio Sells 600 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 647.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.20. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $162.28 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.